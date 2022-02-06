Hundreds of people gathered at Place Jacques Cartier Sunday in protest of Russia’s military buildup in Ukraine, and voice their concerns of a possible invasion.

Many warned of what could happen should Russia invade the central European country.

“Ukraine is defending its territorial integrity,” said Eugene Czolij of the Honourary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal. “It is also preventing Russia from invading other countries in Europe.”

More than 40,000 Ukranians call Montreal home, and there are almost 1.5 million diaspora in Canada. Many hope their message of urgency comes through.

“People are passing by, and they ask: what is it, why is it?” said protestor Nina Strelkovska.

With the Ukranian national anthem playing in the background, protestors said they want to see more action from Canada.

“We thank Canada for what they’ve given so far. We’d like Canada to give more military equipment,” said Greg Bedik, president of the St. Volodymyr Cultural Association of Montreal.

Defene Minister Anita Anand says Canada is considering increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border.