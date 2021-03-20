MONTREAL -- Hundreds of people gathered at the Place des Festivals in Montreal Saturday to protest continuing health restrictions the governments of Montreal and Quebec have put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

Montreal police handed out several tickets for protesters who were not respecting the health measures.

Instances of people on the street showing their support of the lockdown protesters in Montreal.



Reporting for @WestphalianNews #Montreal #MontrealProtest #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hcT9UPSVwN — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) March 20, 2021

Protesters marched through the streets with placards denouncing authorities in the province.

It is the second march or protest that has attracted hundreds of people to take to the streets against the continued curfew, closures and other restrictions during the health crisis.

The event is one of almost 30 taking place across Quebec and hundreds around the world using the hashtag #wewillallbethere.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.