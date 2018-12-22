Featured Video
Hundreds of litres of heating oil spill near Outaouais river in Gatineau
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 11:31AM EST
An undetermined quantity of heating oil ended up in the Outaouais river yesterday after a spill in Gatineau.
A spokeman for Quebec's environment ministry says between 700 and 1,200 litres of oil spilled onto the pavement and into a storm drain during a delivery on Friday afternoon.
Alexandre Ouellet says booms were deployed to limit the amount of fuel that reached the river.
He says it's impossible to tell how much of the fuel reached the river due to icy conditions, but it appears the river wasn't seriously affected.
Teams from the environment ministry, the city and the delivery company were on scene late Friday to contain the spill.
Ouellet says Gatineau's drinking water quality is unlikely to be affected.
