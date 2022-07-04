Hundreds of firefighters battling blaze started by explosion on Montreal's South Shore

More than dozen fire trucks from municipalities across Montreal's South Shore are battling a major fire at an industrial produce building on Monday morning.

A fire broke out around 4 a.m. at Guinois RGR in Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay, about an hour southwest of Montreal.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire is believed to have started when a compressor exploded on the roof of a warehouse.

Guinois RGR is a major producer of vegetables that are sold to major grocery chains, wholesalers, and markets in the U.S.

A fire on Montreal's South Shore ripped through a massive vegetable processing plant. SOURCE: Erick Ouellet - Photos

