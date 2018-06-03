

CTV Montreal





Hundreds of Montrealers took advantage of the nice weather on Sunday to raise money for research on a disease that affects over 250,000 Canadians.

Since 1996, the Gutsy Walk has raised over $35 million across Canada for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, an organization that funds research and patient outreach for those suffering from the inflammatory bowel diseases.

“It’s a disease not a lot of people know about,” said Gutsy Walk coordinating chair Orly Romano Peleg. “Crohn’s can affect anywhere in the intestines while colitis only affects the large intestine.”

This year, organizers of the Montreal walk said they were hoping to raise $186,000.

Over 60 marches were held across Canada.