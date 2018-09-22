

CTV Montreal





The flooding and tornado in Gatineau has left hundreds homeless.

According to the Red Cross, 48 families are being housed in a hotel, while over a hundred people slept in the emergency shelter at CEGEP de l’Outaouais on Friday night.

684 people have registered for assistance.

About 30 Red Cross volunteers are working in Gatineau, trying to help families and clear damage.

Between 147,000 and 150,000 people are still without power after more than 200 power outages hit the region and damaged infrastructure, said Hydro Ottawa CEO Bryce Conrad. He added that the outages are a result of "cascading failure" of hydro resources.

“It’s arguably if not worse than the ice storm in 1998,” he said, comparing the damage done to their infrastructure. Typically in September, Ottawa uses 100 megawatts of power.

The tornado knocked out two-fifths of that supply and “that’s why we’re dark,” Conrad said.

Conrad added that a knocked out Hydro One generator is giving them the most trouble and that it could take several days to restore it because of debris in the way.

He added that workers are expected to start repairing the approximately 80 downed power lines Saturday and that some people would have their power restored in the next two days.

There are no casualties or missing people reported and all four major hospitals in Ottawa are experiencing power outages and are currently running on generators.

Meanwhile, officials said firefighters are going door-to-door to determine whether structures are safe to re-enter. Officials warned people not to re-enter their homes until they had been deemed safe.

People wanting to donate or help can call the Red Cross at 1-800-418-1111.