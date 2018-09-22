

CTV Montreal





The flooding and tornado in Gatineau has left hundreds homeless.

According to the Red Cross, 48 families are being housed in a hotel, while over a hundred people slept in the emergency shelter at CEGEP de l’Outaouais on Friday night.

684 people have registered for assistance.

About 30 Red Cross volunteers are working in Gatineau, trying to help families and clear damage.

People wanting to donate or help can call the Red Cross at 1-800-418-1111.