MONTREAL -- More than 300 people filed into a church in Lachute Friday morning for the funeral of Océane Boyer, who was brutally murdered last week.

Many had tears in their eyes and there were a lot of children and teenagers present.

Lyne Morel, one of the victim's relatives, said everyone is still in shock, but they are also touched by the outpouring of support for Oceane's grieving parents.

The 13-year-old's family received condolences at 9:30 a.m. at the Sainte-Anastasie Church on Béthany Street. The funeral will be held at the same place at 11 a.m.

"It's not something that happens around here. It's a major impact not just for the people of Lachute but for the entire region. Our kids all go to school together," said one mourner.



"It's tough right now I think for the whole region. I guess everybody who can come will be here to pay respects to her and the family," said another.

Boyer is survived by her parents, Francis Boyer and Caroline Sarrazin, her sister and brother, her grandparents and two great-grandmothers.

The teen's body was found partially clothed and mutilated last Wednesday near Horrem Road and Berlin Street in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 90 km away from Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), there were traces of violence on the girl's body.

Her tragic death has devastated many in the small community, including those who attended the same school, École polyvalente Lavigne, and those who knew her from the local youth centre, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil.

Her accused killer, 51-year-old François Sénécal, will return to Saint-Jérôme court on March 20.

He has been described as a longtime family friend, who had known Boyer since her birth.



- With reporting from The Canadian Press