Holding signs and cheering loudly, hundreds of women gathered in front of Place Des Arts for the second annual Women’s March on Saturday.

It was just one of dozens of marches held in Canada and around the world, marking the one year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States.

The day after the inauguration, millions of women marched in cities across the world, a response to statements made by Trump during his presidential campaign that many called misogynistic.

In the year since, women’s issues have received massive amounts of international attention due to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, which were aimed at raising awareness of women’s stories of sexual assault, harassment and workplace impropriety.

"I think it's really important to keep the movement alive. We're really trying to make a statement and have an inclusive society," said Claire Desjardins.

University student Jordan Legendre pointed out that the movement has become truly international.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m from the U.S., this is my first year in Canada, I wasn’t able to go to the one in the U.S.,” she said. “I was upset because I thought I wasn’t going to be able to make it this year. Then I saw they’re having them all over and there is one in Montreal. It’s amazing that nobody where you are, you have the opportunity to come out and show your support.”

The march included people from all age groups. Some of the older attendees marveled at how things have changed.

“I’m a scientist, when I was in university there were two women in the faculty of science, now it’s more than half,” said one woman.

There were men in the crowd as well. American Matthew Kearny, who went to a march in Madison, Wisconsin last year, said he felt it was important to show that his country is more than Donald Trump.

“I’m trying to say that the anti-Trump reaction is for me the more authentic America, it’s the America that needs to demonstrate itself and show there’s another way for America to be,” he said. “There’s a more gender inclusive, racially inclusive way for America to be.”