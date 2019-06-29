

The Canadian Press





A human skeleton was found in the Southwest borough of Montreal on Friday night.

A pedestrian called 911 at around 8:30 p.m. after discovering the human remains in a place known to be a camp for the homeless, according to an SPVM spokesperson.

The corpse was in a wooded area near a railway.

Montreal police are investigating to determine the cause and circumstances of the death. The remains will be sent to a pathologist for testing.