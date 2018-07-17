One of a kind Hudson Yoga Festival on horizon

Hudson, QC, June 27, 2018 - What can reduce stress and anxiety, improve heart health, sleep quality, fight depression and chronic pain while helping people maintain a healthy body weight, among other scientifically studied benefits?

The answer: Yoga.

For the third year in a row, a two-day yoga & health festival taking place next month in Hudson, QC will let participants to try more than 22 yoga, meditation, breathing or mindfulness classes and workshops.

The festival, aiding the Million Tree Project, will include indoor and outdoor classes, live music, food tastings and more, held at some of Hudson’s most beautiful locations.

Hudson’s Studio 462 Yoga & Fitness Studio will host Park Rising Yoga & Health Festival, running Aug. 4 & 5, 2018.

This isn’t your grandma’s yoga:

Park Risingpairs traditional yoga classes with unique combinations including yoga set to live acoustic music, yoga with massage, yoga on paddleboards (on the water), meditation and tea tastings, outdoor yoga, nature workouts, and many other classes and events.

Rise with the sun during the festival’s kickoff Sunrise Meditation (Aug. 4, 6:30 a.m.), experience Yoga - Kundalini Meditation & Gong Soundbath (Aug. 4, 4 p.m.) take a Super Yin (slow paced yoga) to Live Music (Aug. 4, 4 p.m.), or learn to Breath & Bliss (Aug. 5, 1 p.m.)

In between, pass holders can attend food events such as Soulful Soup, a Snack Stop at Hudson’s famed Bistro Carambola, or Rise and Shine Yoga & Breakfast.

Two full days:

Aug. 4 will run from 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., and wrap with a live concert by the Hopping Penguins.

Aug. 5 will run from 7:00 a.m.-8:15 p.m, ending with Pravaha Sunset Yoga.

“Park Rising is the perfect addition to Quebec’s busy summer festival lineup. It’s gives anyone of any ability the chance to experience many forms of the yoga practice,” Alexander von Huene, Physical Park President and festival creator, said.

“We have an incredible lineup of experienced, certified yoga teachers who are the best at what they do.Participants can try everything from gentle flow yoga, to power yoga, Kundalini meditation, or a yoga tune up. We have yoga with massage, yoga set to live music, introduction to meditation. There’s so much to experience,” he added.

Paying it forward

Studio 462has partnered with the Million Tree Project and will plant 10 trees for everyone ticket sold!

Full Weekend Experience Passes, One Day Passes, or One Class Passes are available at www.parkrising.com

AboutStudio 462

Studio 462 is a yoga and fitness studio situated in the historic, landmark Château du Lac.

