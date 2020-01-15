MONTREAL -- High taxes may make a Hudson seniors home unaffordable for those who live there, the home's manager has said.

The senior's home, the Manoir Carnaval, was founded by five area legions to provide housing for low and moderate-income seniors.

Recently, however, taxes--particularly for things like water and sewage--have grown, according to Nicole Durand, who has managed the senior's home for 22 years.

If an upcoming municipal budget is adopted, Durand will pay $70,000 in taxes, she said. The cost can't be passed along to her tenants because they are low income, she added.

"For every 10 dollars or 30 dollars I increase, it's that much more difficult, so what happens is I attract less people because even this place will eventually become unaffordable," she said.

Residents told CTV News they wouldn't be able to afford rent increases.

"They're not really in a position to put out more, why they are here in the first place because rents in any other apartment building are way out of line," said resident Lillian Connolly.

The interim mayor of Hudson, Austin Rikley-Krindle, said the town is hoping to help the Manoir by altering its organization status to allow for more tax subsidies.

The city said it is freezing water rates for large apartments in its proposed 2020 budget and is looking at installing water meters to charge residents by usage.

Durand said she welcomed those changes.