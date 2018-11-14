

CTV Montreal





A Montreal man is filing a discrimination complaint with Quebec's Human Rights Tribunal after being detained by security guards at the Bay.

The incident took place in September when Michael Bryan was shopping downtown.

He went to buy a watch and salespeople asked him if he wanted to apply for a Bay credit card, and in doing so receive an additional discount.

Bryan agreed and filled out the forms to apply for the card, but when he handed in the forms, security guards were called and Bryan ended up being detained for two hours.

The guards questioned Bryan repeatedly because they suspected him of carrying false identification documents.

Eventually police officers arrived and they determined very quickly that Bryan's documents were legitimate.

"They ran the identification through the machine and they said Bryan, this is a valid driver's licence, you're more than fine to go on your way. After which point I was embarrassed, upset. I didn't get violent or physical but it was a totally inappropriate two hours of my life," said Bryan.Convinced he was the victim of racial profiling, Bryan has since filed a human rights complaint.

The Bay has not commented on the legal case.

Law permits guards to detain shoppers

A law passed in Quebec about 15 years ago which requires licencing and specific training for anyone working as a security guard.

Guards have the right to stop and detain individuals until police arrive, because only police officers have the right to arrest people.

There is however, a grey area in terms of how long a person can be detained until police arrive.