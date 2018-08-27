

CTV Montreal





A Hudson woman posted shocking video of an apparent home invasion to social media in an effort to help police catch the perpetrators.

In the video, posted to Facebook by Nat Poirier, two men can be seen kicking in the door and rushing in. Poirier said the incident took place between 2:09 and 2:13 on Sunday morning.

“They were looking for cash,” Poirier wrote.

In the video, Poirier can be heard screaming. She said she managed to escape and run down the street and has since contacted police, who are conducting an investigation.

About two weeks prior, Poirier had posted footage of two men trespassing on her property, but it’s unclear if those two men are the same ones who broke in to her home.