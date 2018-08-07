

CTV Montreal





One woman’s years of activism has paid off, as Hudson city council voted to adopt several measures aimed at making its streets safer on Monday night.

In 2015, Tina Adams was struck by a car while out jogging. She was in an area with a 40 kilometre per hour speed limit and the car that struck her was speeding and the driver was impaired.

Adams suffered head injuries and fractures to her spine and pelvis, ultimately requiring 19 surgeries. Now 23-years-old, Adams still walks with a crutch due to injuries she suffered in the collision.

Since then, she has campaigned for safer roads in Hudson, using her own money to install signs along some highways that remind drivers to obey the speed limit.

“For the pedestrians, it’s dangerous,” she said. “You can’t walk, you can’t bike on the street, you never know what could happen. Cars go right through the stop sign and I’m scared to walk my dog on the road as well.”

On Monday, council said they would seek out provincial subsidies to develop and implement a master plan that would include speed bumps and electronic speed billboards, among other measures. Hudson Mayor Jamie Nicholls said he agrees speeding is still a problem.

“I know we get regular reports from the Surete du Quebec and we definitely do want the speed limits to be respected, because we want to keep the country atmosphere of Hudson,” he said. “Surely the rules are broken from time to time… so we need a police presence on our territory.”