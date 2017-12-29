

With 2018 looming, it’s time for New Year’s resolutions and according to a CIBC study, most of those will be to better handle finances.

Daniel Thompson, a vice-president at Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management, said the key to being good with money is sweating the small stuff.

“They really pay attention to what they’re spending their money on,” he said. “That doesn’t mean you’re cheap, that simply means you’re being smart about what you’re spending money on.”

He said one example of wasted money is constantly pursuing the latest television, laptop or other gadget, all paid for by credit cards. As interest piles up, buyers’ remorse can set in.

The CIBC study found a quarter of Canadians say paying down debt is their top priority for the year, while another 15 per cent want to better keep up with bills.

CIBC managing director for estate planning Jamie Golombek called debt “a huge issue.”

“This is the eighth year in a row that when we ask Canadians what their number one resolution is, it’s reduce debt,” he said.

Thompson advised those in debt to find out how much they owe and how much interest they’re paying every month.

“Obviously, you want to replace anything with high interest like credit cards with low-interest bearing debt,” he said. “One of the easiest things you can do is go out and get a consolidation loan.”

The easiest solution: don’t go into debt in the first place. Thompson said consumers should ask themselves if they really need something before spending.

“People spend, spend, spend, it’s never ending, but do you really need two cars?” he said. “Do you really need a bigger flat screen TV?”

For those who struggle with impulse control, Thompson recommended putting the credit cards away and paying with debit instead and work to build up an emergency fund.

“A line of credit is not an emergency fund, despite what the ads tell us,” he said. “You shouldn’t be using a line of credit or credit when the transmission breaks on the car.”