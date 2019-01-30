

CTV Montreal





When it comes to helping those who have a mental illness, timely communication is key.

Technology has changed how we communicate and that means social media platforms and suicide prevention specialists are rethinking their approach.

Judge Michael Sheehan worked on a suicide crisis line for three years following the death by suicide of his own son.

"Just by talking sometimes it allows us to realize there are other options," said Sheehan. "After getting help we don't see things the same way."

