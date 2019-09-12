How music therapy can help survivors of violence
CTV News Montreal
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:12PM EDT
We're aware of the benefits of music therapy but how can it help survivors of violence?
Music therapist and researcher Sandi Curtis, who recently retired from Concordia University, has a way. It's a new tool called 'Music for Women: A Feminist Music Therapy Interactive E-book.'
In the interview above, Curtis explains how music can be a source of empowerment for women who have suffered abuse. Watch the interview by clicking on the video.
She also talks about pop culture's problematic relationship with women and how music therapy can help survivors of violence break the isolation.
Curtis launches her e-book Sept 17 at 5 p.m. at Concordia's 4th Space.
