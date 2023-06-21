How Indigenous Peoples Day is being marked in Montreal

Events are taking place across Canada on Wednesday for National Indigenous Peoples Day, including in the Greater Montreal Area.

The celebration of Indigenous culture and heritage falls on the summer solstice, which holds spiritual significance for many communities.

In Montreal, festivities kicked off at the Old Port Clock Tower, where Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) elders led a traditional tobacco ceremony with bonfires, songs and dances in a salute to the longest day of the year.

The event, organized by Land InSights, also featured a performance by Innu signer Shauit.

Elsewhere in the city, an afternoon of musical performances and family activities is on at Arthur-Therrien Park in Verdun. The event organized by Native Montreal sees Backwater Township, Nina & Sierra Segalowitz, and Moe Clark & Band take the stage between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Music will also ring out from Cabot Square in Ville Marie. A free concert is happening there between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., including performances from Buffalo Hats Singers, Shauit, Mattmac and more. The free event is hosted by POP Montreal, the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, and Resilience Montreal.

In Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore, a community picnic is on between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Sports Complex, with food trucks and free activities, including soccer, lacrosse, archery and skateboarding.

Another chance to celebrate Indigenous culture comes later this summer during the Montreal First Peoples Festival. Artists from Indigenous communities from all over the Americas will be showcased in the Quartier des Spectacles between August 8 and 17.