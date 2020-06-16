MONTREAL -- The Societe de Transport de Laval (STL) has launched an online tool it says can help commuters get an idea of how crowded their buses will be.

The transit authority for the city directly north of Montreal is saying the web tool is the first of its kind in Canada.

The STL says the online tool will not only give commuters an idea of how crowded the bus will be when they embark but throughout their ride.

Commuters can access the tool, which is currently in a beta version, here. Commuters can enter their bus route and direction, the stop at which they plan to get on the bus, the stop at which they plan to disembark, and their departure time. They can then see information about how crowded their bus will be throughout the period on which they will be aboard.

The STL, which strongly recommends that its commuters wear a mask on its buses during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the capacity information provided by their new online tool can help commuters better plan their trips and manage the risks of commuting in the confined spaces of buses.

"We believe in the role public transit plays in supporting the reopening of the economy, but we also know it is no longer always possible to social distance on buses," said STL board president Eric Morasse. "Together with continuing to insist on the importance of wearing a mask, this new tool will enable Laval residents to make fully informed decisions about their bus commutes."

The STL said a recent survey of its passengers found 49 per cent of them are worried about taking public transit, mainly because of the challenges in maintaining physical distancing.