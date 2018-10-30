

When the Bank of Canada raised interest rates a quarter point last week, it was the fifth time in 15 months.

How will this, and future hikes, affect the average Canadian household?

How will the market – and how should investors – respond?

In the short term, we will be seeing interest return to more normal levels, said to Lorne Steinberg from Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management.

For debt holders, that means to pay down debt immediately, he said.

For investors with cash, it means to invest.

But a resurging North American economy might not be as long lasting as many pundits might think, said Steinberg.

