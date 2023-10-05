Housing funding: Legault urges Ottawa to reach agreement by next week

Quebec Premier François Legault wants Ottawa to reach an agreement with his government by Friday of next week on funding for the acceleration of housing construction.

Quebec is negotiating with the federal government to receive its share of the $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund, which aims to create 100,000 housing units across Canada.

It's estimated that Quebec municipalities will benefit from $900 million.

Legault called for action at a press briefing in Quebec City, as his government tables its economic update on Nov. 7.

"What [Finance Minister] Eric Girard is telling me is that if we want to include the $900 million from the federal government, the deadline is Friday, so we have one week left, and it's urgent," he said.

Responding to the issue while in the Toronto area, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he feels the "urgency" of the housing crisis.

"I assure you that the urgency I feel is because I want more Quebecers to have access to housing as quickly as possible, and that's why we're continuing our very good conversations between the government of Canada and the government of Quebec," he replied when questioned on the subject.

Trudeau was announcing the second agreement with a Canadian municipality under the fund.

The $59 million envelope, which will be paid to the Ontario city of Vaughan, will enable the creation of more than 1,700 new housing units over three years.

The pan-Canadian fund was first announced in the 2022 budget, then launched in the spring of 2023.

It wasn't until last September that the first funding agreement between Ottawa and a municipality was reached.

"We'll continue to make many more announcements in the coming weeks and months," Trudeau promised Thursday.

Among other things, the Housing Accelerator Fund aims to cut red tape and update local zoning policies. The initiative, overseen by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), is scheduled to run until 2026-2027.

In Quebec, Ottawa cannot enter into agreements directly with municipalities. Under provincial law, an agreement must first be reached with the Quebec government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2023.