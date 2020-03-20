MONTREAL -- In an effort to create unity as Montrealers remain housebound to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, POP Montreal is inviting everyone to sing along to Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne,” from their balconies on Sunday. Fellow Montrealer Martha Wainwright will lead the choir.

Folks are invited to sing from their balconies or out of their windows, on their roofs or their porches alongside Wainwright, whose voice will be streamed virtually.

The event’s Facebook page mentions how resilient Montrealers are as a community who lived through the 1998 ice storm, which left the city frozen and without power for more than a month. The storm saw the Montreal community come together to ensure everyone was taken care of; some offered shelter, others offered food.

“We… are proud of our ability to work together through difficult times,” the page reads. “So while there are dark clouds ahead, let us gather together and conjure the spirit, endurance, and wit of our favorite son - Leonard Cohen.”

The event is set to start at 8 p.m. After “So Long, Marianne,” the plan is to sing other Cohen favourites.

The page’s description ends with a poignant Cohen lyric, from his song “Anthem”: “There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in.”

Last week, in Italy, where the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a country-wide lockdown, Italians sang to each other from their balconies to keep up their spirits in trying times.