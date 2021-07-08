MONTREAL -- There are bad days and then there's the day that Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher had.

Hours after having to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning hoist the Stanley Cup following the Habs defeat at the Florida team's hands in the Finals, the feisty winger apparently learned he hadn't just had a chance at a championship stolen from him.

In a video posted to his TikTok account, Gallagher claimed that his home had been broken into. In the video Gallagher can be seen nodding along to a song by hip-hop artist Pitbull before biting into a sandwich.

“When your stanley cup dreams are crushed and you come to find out youve been robbed but its okay. Because pit bull has been there and done that,” he wrote as the caption.

A spokesperson for the Canadiens did not return emails requesting details or comment. Montreal police told CTV News they could not confirm or deny receiving a report about the robbery, citing privacy laws.