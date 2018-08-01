

CTV Montreal





This July was a scorcher but don’t put away the fans just yet, Montreal – August is looking like it’s going to be pretty sweaty, too.

It was the hottest July since 1921, with temperatures hitting an average temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius – three degrees hotter than is usual for the month, according to Environment Canada.

The hottest recorded July in Montreal was 97 years ago, when temperatures reached 24.7 degrees.

There were also 11 days in the past month where temperatures reached 30 degrees or higher, as compared to the usual average of three days of such temperatures.

Montreal’s public health department reported more than 50 deaths on the island were connected to the heat.

Ali Nazemi, an assistant professor of environment and civil engineering at Concordia University said there has been a greater intensity in hot and cold weather events, not just in Montreal, but globally.

“For the context of Montreal, it is very interesting to see that this event is actually happening just after a very cold weather and very cold spring,” he said. “We see that temperature become more variable, seasonality becomes harsher.”