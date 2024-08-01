Hot, humid, sticky heat hitting Montreal and Quebec until Friday

Heat warnings remain in effect across Quebec including the Greater Montreal region with temperatures set to hit 40 with the humidex value.

"The feeling of discomfort will be particularly acute in urban areas, where temperatures could reach a few degrees higher," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in its warning. "Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration."

The government agency advises residents to check on older family, friends and neighbours and that health risks are greater for infants and young children, pregnant people, people with disabilities, and those with physical and/or mental illnesses.

"Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle," the warning adds. "Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., forecasted to last until 5 p.m.

The heat warning is expected to last into Friday with rain expected to hit the region on the weekend just in time for the peak of the Osheaga music festival.