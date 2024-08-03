Hot and humid weather to continue for Montreal and Quebec

Heat warnings remain in effect for the Metro Montreal area and across Quebec, with temperatures reaching 40 with the humidex value. Temperatures are expected to continue through Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) noted that nights will remain warm with lows exceeding 20.

Regions across Quebec are under the alert, including the following regions:

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe

Metro Montreal - Laval

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield - Beauharnois

Québec

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog

Sherbrooke

The agency says discomfort will be particularly acute in urban areas, where temperatures could reach a few degrees higher.

“The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues,” the warning reads.

The government agency reminds people to drink six to eight glasses of water per day and to avoid alcohol or caffeine.

Residents are advised to check on elderly family members, the disabled, or anyone living alone and limit physical activity.

A second warning for a severe thunderstorm had also been issued by the agency for Mont-Laurier, but it is no longer in effect.