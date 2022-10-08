Hospital staff pleading for patience as Quebec ERs overcrowded
A month into the school year and the emergency room at Ste-Justine Hospital is still overcrowded.
The ER team there says it's never been worse.
"Viruses are the main causes of the patient volumes we're seeing at the moment," said Dr. Hugo Paquin. "Kids during the pandemic were confined, and this has caused them to not be exposed to most viruses that we see, so since the end of the confinement, we're seeing an increase in both respiratory viruses and an increase in gastroenteritis type viruses as well."
Azhar Chaudhry waited with his six-year-old son Abdureeh for 13 hours at the ER.
"When he has a fever, his heart is pumping hard. Palpitations," he said.
A lack of health-care personnel and difficulty finding a family doctor have contributed to extended wait times at the ER.
Extra waiting rooms in the Ste-Justine corridors have been installed to spread families out, and reminders for parents include trying a walk-in clinic and calling 811 for advice before making the decision to sit in the ER waiting room for hours.
Paquin also advised trying the site aboutkidshealth.ca, as a resource for parents with advice on whether the ER is the best place for their kid.
ER doctors worry that a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the autumn will further clog already congested ERs.
"We are worried about all types of viruses at the moment because emergency rooms are overloaded, so any type of viruses will cause an increase in patient volume," said Paquin.
The Montreal Children's Hospital is also tyring to educate parents on when they should or shouldn't go to the ER.
"Our advice is if the fever is prolonged more than five to seven days, or if they are newborn, come in earlier," said emergency pediatrician Dr. Suzanne Vaillancourt. "If your child is having trouble breathing, dehydration and pain you can't control with Tylenol or Advil, that would be another reason to come in."
Paquin added a plea to those waiting for extended periods.
"Please, be patient with everyone in the health-care system who are working very hard to keep the system afloat," he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin faces more grim choices after blast hits his prized Crimea bridge
An explosion that severely damaged parts of the road and rail bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland early Saturday seems designed to play into President Vladimir Putin's current talent for making bad decisions.
'I think we would win that battle': Danielle Smith promises to fight for resource development in Alberta
Alberta premier-designate Danielle Smith says she’s ready to take the fight to Ottawa for Alberta’s autonomy to develop its resources, so that it can build pipelines to get oil and gas to market and boost the forestry and agriculture sectors.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the Kerch Bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
U.S. death row inmate files federal lawsuit following botched execution
His lawyers are calling him 'the only living execution survivor in the United States.' In a newly filed lawsuit, death row inmate Alan Miller says he was poked and prodded for 90 minutes in what’s being described as a 'botched' execution.
B.C. agrees to pay $300K to couple who say logging flooded their property
Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by a couple whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down.
Toronto
-
Live updates: Blue Jays host Mariners in must-win Game 2
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face-off against the Seattle Mariners in a must-win Game 2 this afternoon.
-
Ontario house on sale as two halves. Here's how to buy a piece
Looking to go all-in and purchase a home in Ontario but can’t quite afford the hefty price tag that comes with it? A home that just hit the market in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) could be what you’re after -- even if it’s just half a property.
-
LCBO weighs in on new credit card surcharges in Ontario
Businesses in Ontario and across Canada can now charge you a fee if you pay with your credit card. But does that mean you could be paying more for your alcohol at the LCBO?
Atlantic
-
More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona
There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
London
-
Dramatic downtown London arrest caught on video
A dramatic police takedown in downtown London, Ont. Friday afternoon rattled the nerves of some onlookers. Citizen video submitted to CTV News London appears to show three police officers attempting to negotiate with a man holding a knife at Richmond and Dundas streets.
-
Mild weather in store for London, Ont. this Thanksgiving long weekend
As Londoners prepare a Thanksgiving feast and gather with loved ones this weekend, there is one more thing to be thankful for — and that is the upcoming forecast, which will see mild temperatures and dry conditions.
-
Nuclear waste deciding issue in South Bruce council race
The election signs are up in the Municipality of South Bruce, but the area has already been covered with signs for several months now, as the community decides whether they want to be the permanent home to Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people arrested following a weapons complaint in Sudbury
Two suspects have been arrested after police received reports of someone with a handgun.
-
As child care expands in Ontario, advocates wonder who will staff those spaces
With less than one month to go before the deadline for licensed child-care operators to decide if they want to opt in to the $10-a-day program, progress still varies widely by municipality.
-
Employment hours for international students expand next month
Some international students are breathing a sigh of now relieved as the federal government announced Friday they will lift the cap on work hours for international students.
Calgary
-
Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze
With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
-
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter signs multi-year contract extension
Darryl Sutter won’t be leaving the Calgary Flames behind any time soon.
-
Calgary Zoo says 29-year-old giraffe Carrie has died
A giraffe that lived at the Calgary Zoo nearly all her life has died.
Kitchener
-
Computer science at University of Waterloo ranked number one nationally for third year in a row
The Cheriton School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo (UW) has been ranked number one nationally for a third year in a row, according to Maclean’s 2023 university rankings released this week.
-
Government of Canada supports strong return of Oktoberfest and tourism recovery in Waterloo region
The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is getting some government support to help with the full return of the annual festival.
-
Police charge four youths with robbery in connection to September incident
Waterloo regional police have arrested four individuals in connection to an incident that took place on Sept. 28 in Elmira.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crews battling large fire visible for kilometres in Richmond
Fire crews were called to a large blaze on No. 5 Road in Richmond on Saturday that sent smoke billowing into the air and could be seen from kilometres away.
-
3 B.C. residents found to have participated in fake gold mine scheme
Three B.C. residents participated in an elaborate international fraud that U.S. investigators have called both a Ponzi and a pyramid scheme, the province's financial markets regulator has ruled.
-
Suspect arrested after 'multiple stabbings' in CRAB Park, VPD says
Vancouver police say they're investigating "multiple stabbings" that took place in a Downtown Eastside park overnight.
Edmonton
-
Man dead after reported shooting in south Edmonton: EPS
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in south Edmonton after a reported shooting on Friday.
-
'I think we would win that battle': Danielle Smith promises to fight for resource development in Alberta
Alberta premier-designate Danielle Smith says she’s ready to take the fight to Ottawa for Alberta’s autonomy to develop its resources, so that it can build pipelines to get oil and gas to market and boost the forestry and agriculture sectors.
-
'We are in crisis mode right now': SCARS market fundraising for animals in need
Edmontonians have the chance to support local vendors and an animal rescue society at a fundraising market over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Two men facing charges after firearm discharged in downtown Windsor, Ont.
Two men from Windsor are facing weapons-related charges after a firearm was discharged during an altercation in downtown Windsor overnight.
-
Multiple charges, arrests by Windsor police during Friday night R.I.D.E. program
It’s shaping up to be a busy Thanksgiving long weekend for the Windsor Police Service Traffic Unit, as the team was out in full force Friday night ensuring Windsor-area roads are safe.
-
Here is what to expect for Windsor’s Thanksgiving long weekend weather
As people prepare their turkeys, bake pumpkin pie and decorate their homes ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings with loved ones, there is something else to be thankful for this long weekend — warm and dry weather.
Regina
-
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised
The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
-
Regina man facing attempted murder charge
A Regina man is facing an attempted murder charge following an alleged fight on Sept. 26, 2022.
-
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Ottawa
-
Experience important for nearly half of Ottawa voters: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police warn of bear sighting in Beaverbrook area
Ottawa police are urging residents in Kanata to be cautious after a bear was reportedly spotted in the Beaverbrook area.
-
Two G2 drivers charged with stunt driving in Hwy. 174 construction zone, police say
Ottawa police say two G2 drivers are among four people charged with stunt driving in a construction zone in Ottawa's east end.
Saskatoon
-
Collision between semi and SUV sends two to hospital: Saskatoon fire
Saskatoon emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision between a semi and SUV in the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive Friday night.
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' denied bail
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon' was denied bail in a Saskatoon provincial court today.
-
RCMP ask for help in locating armed robbery suspect in Prince Albert
Police in Prince Albert have asked for the public’s help locating a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery.