Hospital emergency rooms over capacity across most of Quebec

Nearly two-thirds of Quebec's administrative regions had overflowing hospital emergency rooms early Wednesday morning.

According to the Indexsanté website, of the 21 hospitals on the island of Montreal, only four had occupancies below 100 per cent. The two major pediatric hospitals had the highest occupancy rates: 183 per cent at the Montreal Children's Hospital and 175 per cent at CHU Sainte-Justine.

More than 70 patients were on stretchers in Montreal's emergency rooms for at least 48 hours.

The situation wasn't much better on the outskirts of Montreal. Occupancy rates were 204 per cent in Lanaudière, 138 per cent in the Laurentians, 126 per cent in Montérégie and 112 per cent in Laval.

In the Outaouais region, average occupancy was 139 per cent, compared to 120 per cent in the Mauricie region, 117 per cent in the Eastern Townships and 102 per cent in the Centre-du-Québec region.

In the Quebec City region, occupancy was 108 per cent in Quebec City and 115 per cent in Chaudière-Appalaches.

The five regions where emergency rooms were below full capacity were Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

