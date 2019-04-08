

CTV Montreal





A cabane a sucre in St-Eustache is being criticized after a video spread on social media of a horse collapsing on Saturday.

The video showed the horse hitched to a cart and then cuts to the horse on the ground as workers struggle to unhitch it.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday, management of the Cabane a Sucre Constantin said horse sleigh rides would be temporarily stopped due to the event.

“Since this activity is offered by a sub-contractor, we would like to ask experts to evaluate the quality of care given to the animals in question,” they said. “Abuse is not tolerated by our company, we prefer to suspend the activity waiting for the experts’ response.”

In a comment posted to the statement, the company said the horse was doing better but an expert would need to rule on its overall health.