Hope & Cope founder Sheila Kussner dies at 91

Sheila Kussner, one of the city's most notable philanthropists and founder of the Hope & Cope cancer support program, has died.

She was 91.

Longtime friend Lillian Vineberg confirmed to CTV News she passed away on Tuesday, just weeks before her 92nd birthday.

Even in her 90s, Kussner continued to raise funds for the volunteer psychosocial program she founded in 1981 at the Jewish General Hospital that was near and dear to her heart.

She was a pioneer in the world of cancer in Montreal, and her tireless efforts were recognized with several awards over the years, including the Order of Canada in 1995 and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.

As a cancer survivor, she knew first-hand how a cancer diagnosis can affect someone's life. She lost part of her leg at 14 due to bone cancer and went on to counsel other cancer patients in Montreal.

Kussner was affected again by the illness when her husband, Marvyn, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in his 40s.

In 2007, the Hope & Cope wellness centre opened. It was the first hospital-affiliated standalone cancer wellness centre in the city, offering support free of charge to cancer patients during and after their illness. The centre now boasts more than 300 volunteers.

"Sheila was an early and passionate advocate for establishing a strong research core to Hope & Cope's programs. Recognizing that research and evidence must underpin cancer support activities, she helped establish the Christine and Herschel Victor – Hope & Cope Chair in Psychosocial Oncology – the first such research chair in Quebec," reads an excerpt from her obituary.

"While proud of the considerable funds she has raised for cancer care, Sheila found the greatest satisfaction and personal reward in the simple act of helping people from all walks of life - offering hope, empathy, practical help, a personal note, or a listening ear whenever needed. Sheila lived a life of meaning and purpose and will be deeply missed by her entire family, her many friends and all whose lives she has touched and inspired."

Condolences were pouring in online with several people writing about the impact she had on people's lives and fond memories of how she would never forget to call on their birthdays.

"I first met Sheila almost 20 years ago after being diagnosed with cancer. Although there was a 24 year age gap between us, we developed an immediate and lasting friendship. She was instrumental in helping guide me through my journey with cancer. She was both compassionate and inspirational," one person wrote.

"I learned many things from Sheila, but the two most essential lessons were the importance of supporting cancer patients and fundraising for their needs. Today the Montreal cancer community along with the Jewish community lost a real icon."

In an emotional Facebook post, entrepreneur and philanthropist Joey Adler wrote that her passing creates a large void in the community for those affected by cancer.

"Sheila was a force of nature; were she anywhere else, she would have been a nominee for a nobel prize," Adler wrote in a post Tuesday evening.

"Decades ago she knew that emotional support was critical for Cancer patients and as she was laughed at by doctors and administrators, she pushed forward, and stuck to her beliefs. Few would have fought as she did, and she won. She created along with her many supporters the best psychosocial cancer program in the world."

Kussner's funeral will be held Friday at 1 p.m.

Donations can be made to Hope & Cope by calling 514-340-8251 or by visiting the website at hopeandcope.ca.