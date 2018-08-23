

CTV Montreal





One man has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a warehouse on Lafrenaie St. in St. Leonard

At around 8:25 p.m., police received a call from a man that he'd been shot.

They rushed to the scene, and found a man with upper body injuries.

Police then found another man, who had also been shot.

The second victim, later identified as 53-year-old Guy Therrien, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men are known to authorities, police said. Police believe the altercation may be linked to organized crime.

No arrests have been made.

The canine unit swept the scene, and Lafrenaie St. closed temporarily between Jarry St. and Paul-Emile-Lamarche Ave.

It is Montreal's 17th homicide of 2018.