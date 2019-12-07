MONTREAL -- A Montreal Major Leaguer returned home on Saturday, signing autographs to raise money for a good cause.

Abraham Toro hails from Greenfield Park and at just 22-years-old has already made his mark on baseball. The Houston Astros’ third baseman fielded the final out of star pitcher Justin Verlander’s third no hitter on Sept. 1 – a play that inspired an expletive filled outburst from Verlander that went viral.

On Saturday the ball player set up shot in a Laval sports memorabilia shop. While young, he’s already a hero to aspiring ball players like Michael Antonopoulos.

“He helped Justin Verlander get a no-hitter and I really want to be like him one day,” he said.

Toro spent much of his pre-MLB years playing in Quebec for both Edouard Monpetit High School and Vanier College. Growing up, he worshipped Expos’ star Vladimir Guerrero.

“That was always my goal,” he said. “When I was young I looked up to a lot of guys.”

Fondness for the Expos played a part in Saturday’s event, which was organized by fan group Expos Nation. The signing session raised money for research into an aggressive form of childhood brain cancer.

“Who knows, maybe one day he’ll play for the Montreal Expos,” said Expos Nation founder Perry Giannis.