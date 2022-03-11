Home Show marks first full-capacity event at Montreal's Palais des Congres in two years

After two years at home, folks are flocking to the Montreal National Home Show, as full-capacity events return.

Those looking for upgrades, new projects and ways to spruce up their domiciles, will be heading to the Palais des Congres where "rooms" are set up for people to visit and explore, while contractors check up on the newest trends.

After the even was cancelled many times over the last two years, organizer Jean Saad said people were happy to have it back.

“They're very hungry to meet suppliers in person, who can accept mandates," he said. "What we see most days is delays and delivery issues or staff problems. The exhibitors here are all open for business.”

There are fireplaces on display, high-end kitchens to tour, comfortable couches to sit on and lots of decor ideas.

It is the first full-capacity event at the Palais des Congres since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Visitors still need to wear a mask, but they won't need a vaccine passport.

"In total, we are expecting 80,000 people this weekend," said CEO Emmanuelle Legault. "It's a big gathering again of Quebecers.”

The weekend is just the beginning of the Palais des Congres reopening.

“We have 180 events on the books for this year,” said Emmanuelle with a smile, happy to be busy again.

The Home Show runs until Sunday.