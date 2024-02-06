MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Home sales, prices rise in Montreal amid optimism around interest rates: board

    Real estate signage showing a home that has sold is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Real estate signage showing a home that has sold is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales jumped 18 per cent in January compared with the same month a year earlier.

    The association says home sales in the region totalled 2,077 for the month, up from 1,766 in January 2023.

    The median price of a single-family home in January was $535,000, up seven per cent from $500,000 a year earlier, while the median price for a condominium was $390,000, up five per cent. The median price for a plex was $722,500, up seven per cent.

    Active listings for January jumped 16 per cent compared with a year earlier to 16,838, while new listings rose 22 per cent to 5,410.

    QPAREB market analysis director Charles Brant says sales were up thanks to better prospects regarding interest rates, which are expected to fall this year as inflation cools.

    But he says there are still "several headwinds" including a sharp slowdown in economic activity, which has raised uncertainties for prospective homebuyers.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 6, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News