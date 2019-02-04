

One home in Terrebonne has been flooded as water levels rise on the Mille Iles river.

Officials have been keeping a close eye on the river, and last week began using amphibious equipment to broke up ice on the river.

Despite this the river has burst the bank near J. S. Archambault Blvd. near Highway 25, and authorities have closed the street between Francois Corbeil and Despatie.

The pedestrian tunnel under Highway 25 has been closed for the past week, and people living on Louis St. and Cote de Terrebonne are being told to keep a close watch on the river.

The city of Terrebonne has opened an emergency measures centre, and crews will continue breaking up ice this week.

Conditions are expected to get worse as rain is forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Citizens are being told to consult the website for the city of Terrebonne, or to call 450-961-2001, for the latest developments.