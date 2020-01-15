MONTREAL -- Unionized home daycare care workers represented by the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) have voted 96.3 per cent in favour of pressure tactics that will cut their hours of service on Fridays.

During the first week of their pressure campaign, home daycare services will open their doors 15 minutes later on Friday, Jan. 31. During the second week, they will open 30 minutes later on Friday and so on, until they open two hours later on Fridays after eight weeks.

The mandate that has just been ratified by the unionized employees includes pressures tactics that can go up to full-day closures of home daycares.

The affected workers are members of the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ), an affiliate of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), which represents 10,000 operators of home daycares.

The FIPEQ had announced last December that it would consult its members on the use of pressure tactics. The union said it wants to "minimize the impact on parents and maximize the impact on government ."

Salaries are at the heart of the dispute between the workers and the government. The FIPEQ wants the salaries of the workers to rise 35 per cent to $16.75 an hour; it says the government has offered a 6.5 per cent increase over five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.