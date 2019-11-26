MONTREAL -- A reboot of the Home Alone film franchise will be filmed in Montreal beginning early next year.

Production on the “reimagining” of Home Alone, which was announced by Disney this past summer, will take place from February to mid-April. The news of the Montreal shoot was first reported by the pop culture news site Pop Goes the News.

The original Home Alone was a worldwide smash in 1990, bringing in almost $480 million at the box office and making a star out of Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McAllister, an 8-year-old who is accidentally left behind by his vacationing parents during the holidays and has to defend his home from burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, featuring much of the same cast as the original, was another smash when it was released two years later, raking in almost $360 million. (Two other sequels with different casts - one that was made for television - were significantly less successful).

The reboot will stream on the recently launched - and wildly successful - Disney+ streaming service.

Casting for the reboot has not yet been announced. It's unlikely that Culkin, now 39, will star in it - although he did joke about it when the project was first announced.