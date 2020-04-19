MONTREAL -- The Montreal Holocaust Museum will hold its annual Holocaust remembrance event online Monday.

The museum said it moved to a virtual ceremony in light of the public-health directives that ban public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year’s commemoration was originally planned to highlight the 75th anniversary of liberation and the end of the Holocaust," the museum said in a statement. "It now serves the additional purpose of demonstrating the entire Jewish community’s solidarity with Holocaust survivors, who are in our hearts during these difficult and isolating times."

The traditional Yom Hashoah event will be broadcast on the museum's Facebook page at 5 p.m. Monday.

It will feature testimony from Montreal Holocaust survivors as well as readings, songs and poems from several local Jewish organizations.

The museum estimates that there are 4,000 Holocaust survivors living in Montreal.