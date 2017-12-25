Some of Montreal’s homeless gathered for a warm meal and a friendly face at the Old Brewery Mission on Monday, as volunteers served an annual Christmas lunch.

Lunch began at 11:30 and continued until 2:00 p.m. Roughly 300 of the mission’s clients were treated to a full turkey meal. While the food is important, intervention councillor Bianca De Pinto said there is so much more on a day that can be very sensitive.

“I think the significance is to give people a place to go to,” she said. “Christmas tends to bring up a lot of negative feelings, you’re not going back to your family, there’s issue and whatnot. The importance is that people have a place to sleep and get their minds off things.”

The day is important to staff, as well.

“It’s kind of like your second family,” said De Pinto. “We’re used to our colleagues. It’s fun, there’s staff members wearing hats. We try to keep it light.”

For the past several years, the lunch has come courtesy of Montreal’s Sikh community and the Chadha Family Foundation.

Baljit Chadha said that while his religion doesn’t celebrate Christmas, it’s important to use this time of year to show generosity and solidarity with people of other faiths.

“The motivation is, we all believe in the Sikh community we have to share in all the festivities of other religions and other communities, especially here in Canada,” he said. “Also to participate and help the homeless and the needy.”

It was a sentiment shared by his daughter, Gruveen Chadha.

“Being here today, we get to serve people a Christmas lunch, which is a great pleasure, but also to show them they’re a part of the community and we value them,” she said. “We’re all one family in Montreal and we should there for one another.”