Holiday season sees most Montreal hospitals operating at overcapacity
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 1:05PM EST
Emergency room doctors are urging Montrealers to avoid ERs unless absolutely necessary, as several hospitals are reporting being overcapacity.
Among the hospitals on the island, 10 are reporting very elevated wait times as of Friday afternoon, according to www.indexsante.ca, while another six are elevated and just five are normal. Among the busiest hospitals are the Jewish General, at 130 per cent capacity, the Lakeshore at 119 per cent and the Royal Victoria at 124 per cent.
One Montreal Children’s Hospital doctor said the Christmas period is a busy one partly due to the passing of viruses like the flu, as well as some clinics and family doctor offices being closed for the holidays.
