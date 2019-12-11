MONTREAL -- For most book lovers, the holidays mean time to curl up with a good book.

Political junkies are in for a treat this year. In what's become an annual tradition, political analyst Donald Cuccioletta offers his book suggestions.

Here's his list – and watch the video above for detail about why these books made the cut:
 

  • Democracy in Canada: The Disintegration of Our Institutions 
    by Donald J. Savoie
     
  • Dignity: Seeking Respect in Back Row America
    by Chris Arnade
     
  • Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever
    by Patrick J. Buchanan
     
  • Staking Claims to a Continent: John A. Macdonald, Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, and the Making of North America
    by James Laxer
     
  • The Rise and Fall of Peace on Earth
    by Michael Mandelbaum