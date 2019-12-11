Holiday reading list: Books for the political junkie
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 1:28PM EST
MONTREAL -- For most book lovers, the holidays mean time to curl up with a good book.
Political junkies are in for a treat this year. In what's become an annual tradition, political analyst Donald Cuccioletta offers his book suggestions.
Here's his list – and watch the video above for detail about why these books made the cut:
Democracy in Canada: The Disintegration of Our Institutions
by Donald J. Savoie
Dignity: Seeking Respect in Back Row America
by Chris Arnade
Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever
by Patrick J. Buchanan
Staking Claims to a Continent: John A. Macdonald, Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, and the Making of North America
by James Laxer
The Rise and Fall of Peace on Earth
by Michael Mandelbaum