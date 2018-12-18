

CTV Montreal





A new STM initiative is aiming to reduce the number of phones dropped on metro tracks.

Starting Tuesday, transit representatives will be distributing free smartphone straps to commuters.

According to the STM, more than half of the 500 annual service disruptions in the metro each year are caused by commuters who drop things - including their cell phones - onto the tracks.

Last year, the STM experienced 19 hours of service delays overall.