Featured Video
Hold the phone: STM distributing free wristbands for smartphones this week
An STM representative hands out free smartphone straps at Berri-UQAM metro on Tuesday morning. The organization is hoping that the initiative will reduce the number of objects that fall onto the tracks each year. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 10:21AM EST
A new STM initiative is aiming to reduce the number of phones dropped on metro tracks.
Starting Tuesday, transit representatives will be distributing free smartphone straps to commuters.
According to the STM, more than half of the 500 annual service disruptions in the metro each year are caused by commuters who drop things - including their cell phones - onto the tracks.
Last year, the STM experienced 19 hours of service delays overall.
Latest Montreal News
- Bone marrow match found for six-year-old leukemia patient Ellie White
- Quebec man, member of cocaine smuggling trio, sentenced to eight years in Australian prison
- Twelve people face charges after early morning drug raids in Longueuil
- Two fires erupt an hour apart in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- Hold the phone: STM distributing free wristbands for smartphones this week