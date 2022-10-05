Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • Do you know this woman?

    London police are hoping the public can help identify a woman in relation to a hate-motivated investigation. Around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police say a woman entered a store in the area of Fanshawe Park Road west and Hyde Park Road and was greeted by an employee.

    London police are looking to identify the woman seen in this photo in relation to a hate-motivated incident in the city. (Source: London police)

  • More campaign signs destroyed in London

    A London mayoral candidate is venting his frustration over burned election signs. Josh Morgan posted to social media late Tuesday night that two of his campaign signs were destroyed by fire.

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon