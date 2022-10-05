Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization.
The provincial federation confirmed to The Canadian Press that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture. The resolution was first reported by La Presse.
Hockey Quebec has also decided to keep the portion of registration fees normally handed over to the national organization, which amounts to $3 per sign-up.
Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid criticism over the handling of alleged sexual assaults and the way money was paid out in lawsuits.
The revelations include an admission by Hockey Canada that it drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Hockey Quebec blamed the national federation for its handling of two of the most recent cases, which allegedly involve players from the 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.
