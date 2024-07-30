MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Hockey Quebec expels Montreal administrators after breach of trust

    Share

    Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.

    The decision is effective immediately.

    The organization said that the City of Montreal had informed it of the breach of trust with municipal authorities the previous day, recommending that the agreement binding the two parties be terminated.

    Hockey Quebec made this decision in accordance with its general regulations, which allow for the expulsion or suspension of any member whose conduct is deemed prejudicial to the interests or reputation of the federation.

    Hockey Quebec added that its officials were currently working with the City of Montreal to ensure that activities could be held during the next minor hockey season. Local associations will soon be invited to an information meeting.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News