Hockey initiations: Quebec is relying on the mechanism it created in 2020

Quebec is relying on the mechanism it put in place in November 2020 to deal with the unacceptable acts committed during junior hockey initiations and brought to light in a recent Ontario Superior Court ruling.

The Minister responsible for Sport, Recreation and Outdoors, Isabelle Charest, said she believes the independent complaints officer should be able to deal with the case.

"There are some things I've put in place since I've been here, including the independent complaints officer. I think it's a step in the right direction because it gives a voice to the victims... so that finally these situations are taken care of,'' she said on Tuesday at a media scrum at the Quebec legislature.

"With the independent complaints officer, the integrity policy has been put in place, so federations must have an integrity policy that ensures that the environment is free of abuse, harassment and intimidation."

Charest, who said that the denunciations alone "go a long way," did not hide her disgust at the extremely disturbing actions reported in the judgment: "To see the indignation of everyone, I am still breathless from reading what we read yesterday."

There is no doubt, according to the minister, that "situations like those we saw yesterday (Monday) are intimidation, aggression that obviously must not happen. The federations must adopt a policy to prevent this from happening again."

Opposition party Québec Solidaire is calling for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) to be called before a parliamentary commission.

Earlier, MNA Vincent Marissal announced in a press conference that he had sent a letter to the Commission de la culture et des communications (Culture and Communications Commission) calling on it to take up the matter.

Former junior hockey players experienced abuse, sexual violence and discrimination, according to the Ontario court ruling.

They were tortured, forcibly confined, shaved, stripped naked, drugged, intoxicated, physically and sexually assaulted, and forced to drink urine, the ruling said.

In Quebec City, several elected officials are now asking whether initiations should be banned or funding for recalcitrant organisations reduced.

"They have no choice but to explain themselves," said Marissal. "We have to break this dirty culture of harassment, aggression, domination."