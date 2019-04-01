Name of the event:Hockey Helps the Homeless Montreal Tournament

Location:Sportplexe Pierrefonds

4700 Pierrefonds Blvd, Pierrefonds, QC H9H 4Y6

Date & Time: Friday, April 5, 2019 from 8:00am to 5:00pm

Short event description:

On April 5th, men and women from the Montreal area will lace up with NHL Alumni and Olympic Gold Medalists for a one-day fantasy hockey tournament to raise awareness and financial aid in support of the city’s homeless. This year marks the 15th consecutive year that the tournament has visited the city, uniting a passion for hockey and helping Montreal’s most needy to raise funds that will support 15 local homeless agency partners.

More information in attached press release *

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information:

Hockey Helps the Homeless

Contact: Jacqueline Vu | Communications Designer, HHTH | 647-839-1399 |jacqueline@hhth.com