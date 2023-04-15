Hockey dream comes true in Montreal for teen battling leukemia

Thirteen-year-old Jules Aouizerate has been playing hockey for most of his life.

Aouizerate, who was diagnosed with leukemia four years ago, lives in France but always dreamed of coming to Canada because of his love for the sport.

That dream came true this week thanks to Team Canada’s Men’s Masters Hockey team.

The teen made the journey to Montreal to train with the pros and meet his hockey heroes.

