    • HIV epidemic on the rise again, with more cases in Quebec than national average

    FILE: HIV/AIDS ribbon pin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck FILE: HIV/AIDS ribbon pin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The HIV epidemic is on the rise again in Canada, with an 'alarming increase' of 24.9 per cent in reported cases across the country in 2022, according to the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research.

    The Public Health Agency of Canada reported 1,833 new cases of HIV in 2022. Men aged 30 to 39 are the category with the highest rates.

    Quebec slightly exceeds the national average of 4.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with a rate of 4.9.

    With proper treatment and care, people living with HIV can live long, healthy lives.

    - The article by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 12, 2024.

