

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have located the driver of a truck that struck a woman early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at 6 a.m. as the 28-year-old woman was walking across Jean Talon St. at Langelier Blvd.

Witnesses said the truck was heading north on Langelier when it turned right onto Jean Talon, striking the woman and inflicting serious injuries.

The truck driver never stopped and police think the driver may not have realized he hit a pedestrian.

Police located the 33-year-old driver two hours after the crash and questioned him about what happened.

Police initially said the woman's injuries were serious but that she would survive.

There have been at least two deadly collisions in the past six months involving the drivers of trucks and pedestrians.